Uddhav sacks senior Shiv Sena leaders for 'anti-party' activities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 18, 2022 23:48 IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sacked senior leader Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul for indulging in 'anti-party' activities.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kadam, a former Maharashtra minister, had sent a letter resigning as 'Shiv Sena leader' to Thackeray claiming he was consistently 'insulted' while Thackeray always remained busy when he was the chief minister.

Adsul, a former Union minister who had represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, had written a letter resigning as the party leader on July 6.

 

Thackeray announced the sacking of Kadam and Adsul on Monday evening.

In his letter, Kadam expressed his anguish over the 2019 post-poll alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress, which he said was a betrayal of the thoughts of Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray.

Kadam, who hails from the Ratnagiri district, became a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the first time in 1990 and went on to win three more terms.

He was appointed as Shiv Sena leader in 2005.

He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2005 to 2009.

He became an MLC for the first time in 2010 and again in 2015.

Kadam had served as the state environment minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Sena government in 2014-19.

Kadam has been sulking as he was not given any ministerial post when the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remained in power (from November 2019 to June 2022).

He was also denied another term as a member of the state Legislative Council last year.

Last month, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators.

Ramdas Kadam's son Yogesh Kadam, the MLA from Dapoli in Ratnagiri district, had also joined the Shinde camp.

Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had taken the oath as his deputy.

'My MLA son Yogesh and I were consistently insulted and you were always busy after becoming the chief minister. I was appointed as Shiv Sena leader by the late Balasaheb Thackeray. However, I realised that there is no meaning to the post after his death,' Ramdas Kadam stated in his letter.

'When you were forming a government with the NCP and Congress, I requested you with folded hands not to do so. (As) the late Balasaheb Thackeray always fought against Congress, it would be the betrayal with his thoughts.'

Kadam said he has been feeling hurt since Thackeray went ahead with forming the government with the NCP and Congress.

'You did not listen to me that time. It hurts me today as well. Had Shiv Sena supremo been around, I would have not faced this day in my life,' he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
