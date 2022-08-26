News
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav faction ties up with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade

Uddhav faction ties up with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade

Source: PTI
August 26, 2022 16:43 IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the party's alliance with the Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray, and others during the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, at Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai, August 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The development came as the Thackeray-led party is reeling under the impact of Eknath Shinde's rebellion and the loss of power in Maharashtra.

 

Talking to reporters Mumbai, Thackeray said the alliance with Sambhaji Brigade was ideological and forged to uphold the Constitution and also regional pride.

He slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for not adhering to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's ideology and said the Sambhaji Brigade comprises people who fight for ideology.

Thackeray also denied the allegation that he had called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde "contract CM".

He will be touring the state around Dussehra and is currently focusing on building the organisation, the Sena chief said.

Over the last two months, he had been contacted by many parties which had ideological affinity with the Sena and even the ones which were its polar opposite, he said.

These parties wished to come together to save regional pride and regional parties, he said.

Sambhaji Brigade chief Manoj Akhare said the organisation had formed its political wing in 2016.

The two parties have decided to come together and appoint a coordination committee for seamless functioning, he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
