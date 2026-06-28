Uddhav demands disqualification of rebel MPs, alleges 'bigger conspiracy'

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has intensified his attack on the BJP and rebel MPs, demanding their immediate disqualification and alleging a deep-seated political conspiracy to sideline key leaders and exploit religious sentiments.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray speaks to the media, in Yavatmal on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Uddhav Thackeray demands immediate disqualification of six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs who defected to the Eknath Shinde camp.

Thackeray alleges the defections are part of a 'bigger political game' he termed 'Operation Devendra', aimed at sidelining leaders like Devendra Fadnavis.

He accused the BJP of exploiting the Ram Mandir for political gain, labelling it the 'Babur Janata Party', and systematically 'clipping the wings' of its state leaders.

The Shiv Sena-UBT chief questioned the rebel MPs' wealth and commitment to farmers' issues, citing their travel in private jets and absence during crop damage visits.

A formal representation has been submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by Shiv Sena-UBT MPs seeking an opportunity to present their side on the disqualification plea.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded the immediate disqualification of six party MPs who recently defected to the Eknath Shinde-led camp, alleging that their switch was part of a larger political conspiracy.

Addressing a rally in Parbhani, the former Maharashtra chief minister said the Lok Sabha Speaker must uphold the rule of law regarding the defections and alleged that the BJP's central leadership was systematically 'clipping the wings' of its own state leaders.

Accusations Against BJP and Ram Mandir Politics

He attacked the BJP over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement issue, accusing the saffron party of exploiting the temple for political gain, labelling it the 'Babur Janata Party'.

"Babur demolished the Ram Mandir. A 'Babur Janata Party' has now come to loot the newly constructed temple. What is the difference between them?" he questioned.

Thackeray stated that MPs loyal to the Shiv Sena-UBT had submitted a formal representation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an opportunity to present their side, noting that party MP Arvind Sawant had cut short an official visit to Kargil after the Speaker advanced the date of the hearing.

"If there is a rule of law in this country, these six MPs should be disqualified. I still believe in the Lok Sabha Speaker because if he does not follow the law, he cannot ask others to follow it. We respect his authority, not his wishes," he said.

The 'Operation Devendra' Allegation

Earlier this week, six rebel Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena-UBT joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

They had won against the BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in the 2024 general elections.

The Shiv Sena-UBT had won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in 2024.

Thackeray has undertaken a tour of the constituencies represented by the rebel MPs. Sanjay Jadhav, one of the rebel lawmakers, is from Parbhani.

The Sena UBT chief alleged that the defections were part of a 'bigger political game' he termed 'Operation Devendra', aimed at sidelining Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, just as the party had done to other leaders in the past.

"The people voted against the Modi wave here (Parbhani). Now, the MP who won against that wave has crossed over. This is not a mere rebellion, but a bigger political game," he alleged.

Questioning Rebel Motives and BJP's Internal Dynamics

Thackeray claimed the BJP's central leadership sidelines potential prime ministerial contenders, citing Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari, and Fadnavis as examples.

He alleged that Fadnavis appeared 'helpless' during a recent flight they shared because 'his own bosses were clipping his wings'.

Targeting Eknath Shinde, Thackeray claimed that the deputy chief minister had 'no future' in the BJP-led alliance and would be 'thrown away after being used'.

He further questioned the source of the rebel MPs' wealth, pointing to their travel in private jets, and accused them of ignoring the plight of farmers.

He specifically recalled his visit to Parbhani following last year's crop damage, alleging that the rebel MP Sanjay Jadhav had remained absent.

Defending Shiv Sena-UBT Ideology

Rebutting claims that his faction had abandoned his father Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, he pointed out that his party had won four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra compared to the BJP's two.

He also alleged that the BJP only embraced Hindutva after the 1987 Vile Parle bypoll, having previously followed 'Gandhian socialism' and distanced itself from the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Addressing the criticism regarding his own party's struggle, Thackeray retorted, "I am criticised and asked to introspect on why my party is suffering. Introspection should not be done by Uddhav Thackeray alone, but by everyone, including those who criticise me. A case regarding our party's split is pending before the Supreme Court."