Uddhav claims silver bricks donated by Sena to Ram temple 'stolen'

Uddhav Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of betraying Hindus and embezzling donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, vowing to lead protests for "BJP-mukt Ram."

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray vows to lead protests to ensure 'BJP-mukt Ram'. Photograph: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Key Points Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of betraying Hindus and embezzling Ram Temple donations.

Thackeray criticised the BJP for allegedly splitting political parties and questioned its stance on citizenship.

He specifically targeted rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh for defection.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief dismissed claims of fund crunch by rebel MPs, asserting the BJP does not own development funds.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday invoked the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to target the saffron party over Hindutva and accused it of betraying Hindus by playing with their emotions.

He also vowed that the Shiv Sena-UBT will lead protests to ensure "BJP-mukt Ram".

Thackeray Questions BJP's Hindutva

Addressing a rally in the Yavatmal-Washin constituency represented by dissident Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Deshmukh, who has joined Shiv Sena, Thackeray accused the BJP of breaking political parties to divert the attention of people from real issues.

"Real Hindutva teaches humanity. We reject your (BJP's) Hindutva of looting temples. We want 'BJP-mukt Ram' and Shiv Sena-UBT will lead such protests," he added.

He said Shiv Sena-UBT had given many silver bricks before the construction of the Ram Temple. "These silver bricks have been stolen. What happened to the money given by Shiv Sena?" Thackeray asked.

On Friday, Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut claimed the party had not received the receipt for Rs 1 crore it had donated to the trust.

Thackeray said this is an insult to Hindutva. "This is not only the betrayal of Shiv Sena, but also of Hindus in the country".

Allegations Of Misappropriation At Ram Temple

An FIR, lodged at the instance of trust member Krishna Mohan, was registered following the recommendations of the preliminary report of a three-member Special Investigation Team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government after the allegations of misappropriation surfaced on June 7.

The eight arrested persons were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple.

Following their arrest, they were remanded in judicial custody till June 29 while investigators reported recovering Rs 79.85 lakh.

BJP's Political Tactics Under Scrutiny

Amid the government's stand that a passport has never been proof of citizenship and no new decision was taken on the document in the last 12 years, Thackeray asked if the BJP membership was the only proof of citizenship.

"This is not the Bhartiya Janata Party. If it behaves in this manner, we are concerned if it is the Pakistan Janata Party," he added.

Thackeray also claimed that the BJP is resorting to splitting parties to achieve a two-thirds majority in Parliament and win the upcoming elections.

Targeting Rebel MPs And Party Defections

Targeting rebel MP Deshmukh, the Sena-UBT said, "Ask traitors why he (Deshmukh) resorted to treachery? How many times has he attended Lok Sabha proceedings? Did he stage protests for the welfare of farmers?" Thackeray questioned.

He appealed to Sena-UBT workers to ensure Deshmukh faces their wrath and is defeated in the 2029 elections.

"The 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena split in 2022; what was the need for the BJP to engineer a defection of six MPs?" he asked.

Thackeray also dismissed the claims of the fund crunch by some of the six rebel Sena-UBT MPs, who have joined the ruling Sena.

"The BJP doesn't own the development funds," he said, asserting that no one can finish the Thackerays and Shiv Sena-UBT.