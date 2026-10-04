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Uddhav calls CEC Gyanesh Kuamr BJP's weapon, Raj wants SIR cancelled in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra October 04, 2026 14:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shiv Sena-UBT head Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray united in Mumbai to lead a significant protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging electoral roll irregularities and political bias.

Uddhav, Raj lead protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray lead a protest rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Points

  • Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray led a joint protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
  • Uddhav Thackeray accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of being a "weapon" for the ruling BJP.
  • Raj Thackeray demanded the use of paper ballots for future elections and the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
  • The protest, named 'Virat Garjana Morcha', highlighted alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.
  • Other opposition parties, including Congress and NCP (SP), also participated in the march.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray head Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was the 'weapon' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray demanded cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

Thackeray Cousins Lead Joint Protest

The Thackeray cousins led a protest march in Mumbai against the CEC, which culminated in a rally.

 

The MNS chief demanded that future polls in the country should be conducted through paper ballot.

He also demanded cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

If the SIR was conducted to weed out Bangladeshis from the voters' list, then how many Bangladeshis residing illegally in the country did the government find? Uddhav Thackeray asked.

"Gyanesh Kumar is a weapon of the BJP," he alleged.

State leaders of Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar also participated in the morcha, which began from the Metro Cinema and traversed the short distance to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in south Mumbai.

Participants of the morcha, dubbed the Virat Garjana Morcha (Grand Roar March), demanded the removal/resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Party flags were not allowed in the march. The participants and supporters were asked to carry only the national tricolour.

The morcha comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party held a Jail Bharo Andolan' against the Chief Election Commissioner, at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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