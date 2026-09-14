UCC will be implemented in Maha after panel report: CM Fadnavis

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented across all 21 states governed by the BJP-led National Ddemocratic Alliance before 2029.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the '52nd India Gems & Jewellery Awards', in Mumbai, September 13, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Key Points Fadnavis on Monday said that the state government has already constituted a committee to prepare the Uniform Civil Code.

The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states -- Uttarakhand in February 2024, Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026.

Further, the chief minister said the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS Summit was a major diplomatic victory for India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the state government has already constituted a committee to prepare the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and that the law will be implemented after the committee submits its report.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said, "Look, the Maharashtra government has already formed a committee to prepare the Uniform Civil Code.

"The committee is working, and I believe that once the committee submits its report, we will implement it soon."

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented across all 21 states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Ddemocratic Alliance before 2029.

The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states -- Uttarakhand in February 2024, Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026.

Further, the chief minister said the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS Summit was a major diplomatic victory for India.

He also accused the opposition of raising "trivial issues" to undermine its significance.

"I believe that when someone possesses a narrow mindset and feels aggrieved or resentful even at their own country's success, they make such statements. After all, the greatest success of the BRICS summit was the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration—signed by China, Russia, and all other participants—which explicitly condemned terrorism and was embraced by the Global South,” he said.

“There could be no greater diplomatic or strategic victory for India than this. Yet, it seems that this victory causes distress to some people; consequently, to downplay its significance, they raise trivial issues—sometimes regarding the food served, other times concerning the cultural program. I consider this to be a very narrow and flawed mindset,” CM Fadnavis said.

The two-day summit, held on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, brought together leaders of the eleven-member BRICS grouping and partner countries.