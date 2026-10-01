UAE begins probe into Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight diversion

The UAE has launched a comprehensive investigation into the dramatic diversion of a flydubai flight to Saudi Arabia, following reports of an Indian pilot being stabbed by his co-pilot mid-air, raising questions about flight safety and potential motives.

IMAGE: Passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, are greeted by their friends and family, as they arrive at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points UAE launches investigation into flydubai flight FZ1073 diversion to Saudi Arabia.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was reportedly stabbed and injured by his co-pilot during the flight.

The incident forced an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was arrested.

UAE asserts judicial authority over the investigation, citing the aircraft's registration and applicable laws.

Authorities are probing all motives, including potential links to terrorist activity or prior planning.

The UAE on Thursday said it has opened an investigation into an incident aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that forced the aircraft to divert and land in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that the United Arab Emirates is "closely following" the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Mid-Air Altercation and Emergency Landing

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar fought off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Hamad Al Shamsi had ordered the formation of a team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, it said.

The development follows flydubai's announcement that an altercation had occurred in the flight deck, prompting flydubai crew members travelling on board to intervene and secure the aircraft.

Jurisdiction and Scope of Investigation

The UAE's foreign ministry said that the UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation, in accordance with applicable legislation, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies its flag.

Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory, it added.

Flydubai is an Emirati government-owned airline based in Dubai.

The investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction, the ministry said.

The UAE also expressed its appreciation to the Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident.

The investigation team has begun its work in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the relevant authorities in the UAE, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

Al Shamsi directed authorities to investigate the circumstances and motives surrounding the incident to determine "whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction," the agency said.

The foreign ministry also stressed the importance of relying on information and data issued by official sources and avoiding the circulation of speculation or unreliable information until the investigation is completed.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and the co-pilot, believed to be an Omani national, had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities, according to authorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that it was too early to say who was behind the incident.

"It's too early to say, the attacking pilot is .. now being investigated in Saudi Arabia. I think he'll be taken to the Emirates, where he comes from, or at least where he left, where he flew off from, and we'll be following and possibly also participating in this investigation," Netanyahu told Fox News.