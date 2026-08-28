Tyre burst: Narrow escape for 41 Alliance Air passengers in Chhattisgarh

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur safely evacuated all 41 passengers including crew after experiencing a tyre burst upon landing at Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh.

IMAGE: The Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight sits on the runway after a tyre burst during landing at Bilaspur Airport in Chhattisgarh, August 28, 2026.. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Alliance Air flight 9I613 from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a tyre burst upon landing.

All 37 passengers and 4 crew members on board were safely evacuated.

The incident occurred at Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning.

The left-side tyre experienced a puncture during the landing process.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight's onward journey from Bilaspur.

A Bilaspur-bound flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport here in Chhattisgarh on Friday, but all 41 people on board were safely evacuated, officials said.

The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, an official said.

The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed, he said.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building following the incident, he said.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur, he said.

Further details about the incident are awaited, he added.