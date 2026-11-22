Delhi Police have arrested three youths in Sonia Vihar following a stabbing incident where two individuals were attacked after attempting to intervene in a quarrel, highlighting ongoing concerns about youth violence in the capital.

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Key Points Three youths were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing two people in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area.

The victims were attacked on Friday evening after attempting to pacify a group of quarrelling boys.

Shourya Singh, Aman, and Bobby were identified and arrested, with a screwdriver allegedly used in the stabbing recovered.

One victim, Suraj Sen, was stabbed on his left shoulder during the altercation.

Accused Aman and Bobby were previously involved in another stabbing case registered at Sonia Vihar police station in 2025.

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people following a quarrel near a bus stand in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The two victims were allegedly trying to pacify the youths who were quarrelling Friday evening and subsequently they were stabbed.

Details Of The Arrest And Incident

Shourya Singh (18), Aman (23) and Bobby (18) were arrested and a screwdriver allegedly used in the stabbing was recovered.

Police said the complainant, Suraj Sen (18), was returning from work with his friend Arpit Mishra on a bus around 9 pm. After getting off at Chauhan Patti bus stand, they noticed a group of boys quarrelling.

"When Mishra tried to intervene and pacify them, two to three boys allegedly attempted to stab him. In the ensuing altercation, the assailants also stabbed Suraj on his left shoulder, and fled while issuing threats to the victims," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered on Saturday and police arrested all three accused.

Police said Aman and Bobby were previously involved in another stabbing case registered at Sonia Vihar police station in 2025.