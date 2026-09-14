West Bengal Police Arrest Two In Double Rape Case

Police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district have arrested two youths, Joy Pal and Debabrata Mallick, in connection with the alleged rape of two girls, with a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

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Key Points Two youths, Joy Pal and Debabrata Mallick, have been arrested in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

They are accused of allegedly raping two girls, including a 13-year-old from Gaighata.

The arrests were made after a family complaint regarding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police discovered a second victim during their ongoing investigation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Police have arrested two youths for allegedly raping two girls in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Joy Pal and Debabrata Mallick, both residents of Akrampur in Habra, were produced before the district sessions court in Barasat.

According to the prosecutor, one of the victims, a 13-year-old girl from Gaighata, had gone to visit her maternal uncle's house in Habra when she went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Based on the family's complaint, police arrested the two on Sunday night.

During the investigation, police found that another girl was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the same accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and investigation is underway.