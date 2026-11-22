Delhi police are investigating two tragic incidents where husbands allegedly murdered their wives in separate cases of domestic violence in Mangolpuri and Nihal Vihar.

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Key Points Two women were allegedly killed by their husbands in separate incidents in Delhi's Mangolpuri and Nihal Vihar areas.

In Mangolpuri, a man allegedly strangled his pregnant wife on Thursday after an argument and later surrendered to the police.

In Nihal Vihar, an estranged husband allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Thursday while she was out shopping for vegetables.

The accused in the Mangolpuri case travelled from Jamshedpur to Delhi, while the Nihal Vihar accused was apprehended at the scene.

Two women, one of them pregnant, were allegedly killed by their husbands in separate incidents in Delhi's Mangolpuri and Nihal Vihar areas, police said on Sunday.

Mangolpuri Incident: Husband Strangles Pregnant Wife

In the Mangolpuri incident, a man allegedly strangled his pregnant wife following an argument on Thursday and later surrendered before the police, they said.

According to police, he travelled from Jamshedpur to Delhi to take his pregnant wife back with him. However, an argument broke out between the couple, following which he allegedly strangled her in a fit of rage.

After killing his wife, Komal, the accused allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

He subsequently approached a police station and surrendered. Acting on his disclosure, police arrested him and a team later reached the couple's flat, where Komal was found dead.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Nihal Vihar Tragedy: Estranged Husband Stabs Wife

In a separate incident in Nihal Vihar, a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her estranged husband while she was out shopping for vegetables on Thursday.

Police said the couple had been living separately for the last three years and had a child who stayed with the woman.

The accused allegedly spotted her in the market and attacked her with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds. He was apprehended from the spot, while a friend who was allegedly present during the incident fled.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.