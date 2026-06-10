Three Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bihar River

A tragic boat capsizing incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district has left two women and an 11-year-old girl missing, prompting extensive search and rescue operations by authorities.

Key Points A boat carrying approximately 10 people capsized in a river in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Two women and an 11-year-old girl are currently missing following the incident.

Strong currents are believed to have caused the boat to overturn, with seven individuals managing to swim to safety.

Authorities, including SDRF divers and local boatmen, have launched search operations to locate the missing.

Two women and an 11-year-old girl went missing after their boat capsized in a river in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Wednesday morning, police said. The incident took place near Tarwara village in Jamalpur police station area when around 10 people were crossing the river.

Search Operations Underway For Missing

"The boat overturned due to strong currents. Seven occupants managed to swim to safety, while three others were swept away and remain untraced," Biraul Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prabhakar Tiwari said.

The missing persons have been identified as Kanchan Devi of Tarwara village, Meera Kumari of Kubaul village and 11-year-old Neha Kumari, also from Tarwara. Darbhanga City Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Chaudhary and other senior district officials visited the spot, officials said.

Search operations were underway with the assistance of SDRF divers and local boatmen to trace the missing persons, they added.