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Dehradun Police Arrest Two Wanted Rajasthan Criminals After Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 14:18 IST

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Two individuals with extensive criminal histories in Rajasthan were apprehended in Dehradun following a dramatic police encounter involving a car chase, gunfire, and the recovery of illegal weapons.

Key Points

  • Two individuals, Rinku Meena and Vinod Kumar Meena, wanted for multiple criminal cases in Rajasthan, were arrested in Dehradun.
  • The arrests followed a police encounter after the accused rammed their car into a barrier and opened fire on officers.
  • One accused, Rinku Meena, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital.
  • Police recovered two country-made pistols, empty shells, live cartridges, and impounded their Rajasthan-registered car.
  • Three other occupants of the vehicle managed to flee, prompting an ongoing search operation by the police.

Two persons wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases in Rajasthan were arrested following an encounter with police here early Thursday, officials said. The encounter took place when the accused fled after their car rammed into the Nayagaon outpost barrier.

Police Chase And Arrest Details

When a police team chased them, the accused abandoned their vehicle and allegedly opened fire while trying to escape. The police retaliated in self-defence, the officials said.

 

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was arrested on the spot along with an accomplice. Three other occupants of the vehicle managed to flee, the police said, adding that a search operation is underway to track down the absconding men.

The injured accused, Rinku Meena (30), a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan, has been admitted to a hospital. The other accused, Vinod Kumar Meena (32), is a resident of Karauli district, the police said.

Two country-made pistols, empty shells, and live cartridges were recovered from the duo. The car bearing a Rajasthan registration number has also been impounded.

According to the police, both men have a criminal history and face multiple cases for serious offences in Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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