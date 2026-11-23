Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau arrested two Thailand nationals in Gurugram's upscale Sushant Lok area, recovering 26.43 grams of MDMA in a significant drug bust.

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Key Points Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area.

Authorities recovered 26.43 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, during the operation.

Two Thailand-national women, Chandlapa Kamaskol and Chompunut, were arrested on Monday.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigation is ongoing to identify the source of the MDMA and the full supply network.

A local unit of the Haryana narcotics control bureau conducted a raid at a premises in the upscale Sushant Lok area here and recovered 26.43 grams of MDMA (a psychoactive substance commonly known as ecstasy) from two Thailand-national women, officials said on Monday.

Drug Bust In Gurugram

A case has been registered in this connection at Sushant Lok police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the duo has been arrested, they said.

According to officials, police received inputs on Sunday that a Thailand-national woman named Jasmine was allegedly supplying MDMA from a house in C-Block, Sushant Lok.

International Drug Trafficking Suspected

Based on the intelligence, a team from the Gurugram unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) conducted a raid at the said premises and nabbed two women -- identified as Thailand nationals Chandlapa Kamaskol and Chompunut.

Upon searching the premises, the team discovered 26.43 grams of MDMA stored inside a cupboard.

Ongoing Investigation

"We are looking into the source of the recovered MDMA, the potential supply network and the roles of other individuals who may be involved in this alleged illicit activity," an official said.