News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two terrorists, civilian killed in Shopian encounter

Two terrorists, civilian killed in Shopian encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2022 18:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two terrorists and a civilian were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Amshipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in the area fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he added.

 

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, the official said.

He said a civilian -- the owner of the house where the terrorists were hiding -- was also killed during the encounter.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kashmir parties seek probe into Hyderpora encounter
Kashmir parties seek probe into Hyderpora encounter
2 soldiers, terrorist killed in Shopian encounter
2 soldiers, terrorist killed in Shopian encounter
Teenage Pak terrorist urges ISI to take him home
Teenage Pak terrorist urges ISI to take him home
First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine
First batch of Indians reach Romania from Ukraine
BCCI to hold Women's T20, CK Nayudu Trophy in March
BCCI to hold Women's T20, CK Nayudu Trophy in March
9 tri-service chiefs discuss maritime command
9 tri-service chiefs discuss maritime command
PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi KC crowned champions
PKL 2022: Dabang Delhi KC crowned champions
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

5 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J-K

5 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J-K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances