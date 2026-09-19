How Telangana Students Were Caught With Ganja In Nagpur

Two students from Telangana have been arrested in Nagpur with 1.3 kg of ganja, leading to a police investigation under the NDPS Act into a potential drug peddling network.

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Key Points Two students from Telangana were arrested in Nagpur with 1.3 kg of ganja.

Ragalla Bhuvan (21) and Nimma Vijay Srinivas (20) were apprehended in Bada Tajbagh.

The students, one studying hotel management and the other engineering, were found with the contraband during a police patrol.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

Police are investigating a wider drug peddling network, with a third person named Farhan implicated.

Two students from Telangana were arrested allegedly with 1.3 kg of ganja at Bada Tajbagh in Nagpur city, a police official said on Saturday. He identified them as Ragalla Bhuvan (21) and Nimma Vijay Srinivas (20), both residents of Vengalaipeth in Karimnagar in the southern state.

Investigation Into Drug Peddling Network

Bhuvan is pursuing hotel management, while Srinivas is an engineering student. The duo was moving suspiciously in Bada Tajbagh when they were stopped by a Detection Branch (DB) team patrolling the area on Friday evening. A search of their bags led to 1.3 kilograms of ganja being seized.

They have claimed a person named Farhan gave them the ganja parcel. Further probe into the peddling network is underway. A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Sakkardara police station against Bhuvan, Srinivas and Farhan, who is yet to be held.