Three Juveniles Apprehended After Two Men Stabbed Near Maujpur Metro Station

Delhi Police have apprehended three juveniles following a violent stabbing incident near Maujpur Metro Station where two 18-year-old men were injured during a trivial altercation.

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Key Points Two 18-year-old men were stabbed near Maujpur Metro Station in northeast Delhi following a quarrel.

Delhi Police have apprehended three juveniles, aged 16-17, in connection with the violent incident.

The altercation, which occurred on September 12, reportedly began over a trivial interruption on a footpath.

The victims, Kushal and Chirag, were hospitalised, while two others escaped unhurt.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation into the Maujpur stabbing is ongoing.

Two 18-year-old men were allegedly stabbed during a quarrel at a footpath near Maujpur Metro Station in northeast Delhi, following which police apprehended three juveniles, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on September 12 at 9 pm, where a group of three to four boys allegedly picked up a quarrel with one Kushal, his two cousins and a friend, he said.

Details Of The Maujpur Stabbing Incident

The officer said that during the altercation, two of the boys took out knives and stabbed Kushal and his friend Chirag, both aged 18. The assailants also attempted to attack Rudraraj, 19, and Alok, 18, who managed to escape unhurt.

The injured were immediately shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for treatment, while the crime and forensic team inspected the spot and collected relevant evidence.

An FIR was registered at Jafrabad police station on September 13 and an investigation was launched. A police team identified and apprehended three juveniles aged 16 to 17 years in connection with the incident.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident stemmed from a trivial altercation after the complainant party interrupted the boys while they were sitting on the footpath under the Maujpur Metro Station. Further investigation is underway.