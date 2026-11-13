Tearful Farewell For Slain SPOs In Kishtwar Terror Attack

In a solemn ceremony, hundreds gathered in Kishtwar's Dachhan area on Friday to mourn the two Special Police Officers (SPOs) tragically killed in a recent terrorist attack, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Key Points Hundreds attended the funeral of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar's Dachhan area on Friday.

The bodies of Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar were recovered from Dachhan forest early Thursday, a day after they went missing.

The service weapons of the slain SPOs were missing, and empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing ammunition were found at the scene.

Senior BJP leaders and police officials paid respects at a wreath-laying ceremony in Dachhan.

The deceased SPOs were cremated with full honours after their bodies were taken to their respective homes.

Hundreds gathered in the remote Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Friday to bid a tearful farewell to the two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who were killed in a recent terrorist attack.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), both residents of Kiyar village, were recovered from Dachhan forest early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote forest area.

Investigation Into The Attack

The service weapons of the slain SPOs, an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle along with some magazines and ammunition, were missing and are believed to have been taken away by terrorists. Empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing steel-core ammunition were recovered from the scene.

The remains of the slain personnel were accorded a solemn farewell, with a wreath-laying ceremony held in Dachhan amid loud slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and slogans praising their service.

Senior BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, along with police officers and government officials, attended the ceremony and laid wreaths on the remains of the two personnel, paying their last respects and expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

Later, the bodies of the deceased were taken to their respective homes, where grieving family members, relatives and locals paid their last respects.

Both were subsequently cremated with full honours, the officials said.