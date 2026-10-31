Assam Government Transfers Key Police Officers In Guwahati Hotel Firing Probe

The Assam government has initiated significant police transfers, including two senior officers from the SIT investigating the tragic Guwahati hotel firing incident that claimed five lives, highlighting ongoing developments in the high-profile case.

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Key Points The Assam government on Saturday transferred two senior police officers involved in the SIT probing the Guwahati hotel firing incident.

Five people were killed and one injured in the shootout at Hotel Bilas Inn on Monday night, stemming from a dispute over hotel management.

The prime accused, leaseholder Ghanakanta Gogoi, was arrested soon after the incident and remanded to seven days in police custody on Tuesday night.

The deceased included four members of a business family and a staffer, with a driver also injured.

Disagreements arose between the Bharali family and Gogoi over property use and facilities after a lease agreement was signed for Hotel Bilas Inn.

The Assam government on Saturday transferred two senior police officers who were part of a special investigating team (SIT) probing the Guwahati hotel firing incident in which five people were killed.

Police Transfers Amidst Investigation

According to an order issued by the Home Department, seven senior police officers were transferred across the state with immediate effect.

It includes Guwahati Police's DCP (Central) Shambhavi Mishra and Additional DCP (Central) Viku L Achumi, who will join as the new Commandant of 6th APBn at Kathal in Cachar and Second-in-Command of 28th APBn at Howly in Barpeta, respectively.

They have been replaced by Lachit Barphukan Police Academy principal Mrinal Deka and Lakhipur co-district Superintendent of Police Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, said the notification signed by Home and Political Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari.

Deadly Hotel Shootout Details

Five people, including four from a business family, were killed and another person was injured in a shootout at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area on the arterial GS Road in Guwahati on Monday night over a dispute between the owners of the property and its leaseholder over the management of the hotel.

The Assam Police formed an SIT to probe the firing incident, with the bereaved family alleging the attack was planned and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Joint Police Commissioner of Guwahati, Ankur Jain, was heading the six-member SIT, while the other members were DCP (Central) Shambhavi Mishra, DCP (Crime) Debajit Nath, ADCP (Central) Viku L Achumi, Paltan Bazar police station officer-in-charge, Inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan, and Sub-inspector Abinash Das of the same police precinct.

No communication has been made yet regarding the replacement of the two SIT members.

Accused Arrested, Wife Questioned

Earlier in the morning, the wife of the prime accused in the firing incident presented herself before the police in Dhemaji district of Assam.

Though there was no lookout notice for her, Guwahati Police had been searching for her for questioning since the shooting took place.

The leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi (34), was arrested soon after the incident with a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the crime.

A local court in Guwahati late on Tuesday night remanded the accused to seven days in police custody. He will be produced before the court again on November 3.

Dispute Over Hotel Management Led To Violence

The deceased were identified as Bhudev Bharali (65), his sister Helena (58), her son Debarshi Kashyap (39) and daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap (30), and family staffer Narayan Das (48). A driver of the Bharali family, Satyendra Pathak (43), was also injured in the shooting.

According to a police statement issued later, the Bharali family had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh.

Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities, it added.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could commence, an argument escalated into a physical fight, following which Gogoi opened fire on six people, the statement added.