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How Palghar Police Tracked Down Rape And Blackmail Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 09:26 IST

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Palghar police have successfully apprehended a 23-year-old man from Gujarat following an extensive multi-state manhunt, bringing a crucial development in the alleged rape and blackmail case involving a woman and her minor sister under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Key Points

  • Palghar police arrested a 23-year-old man from Bharuch, Gujarat, in connection with the alleged rape and blackmail of a woman and her minor sister.
  • The arrest followed a multi-state manhunt after the crime came to light in Dahanu, Palghar, two weeks prior.
  • The case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • BJP MLC Chitra Wagh had visited the victims' family and police station, demanding strict action and raising concerns about the accused's unauthorised structure.

The Palghar police have arrested a 23-year-old absconding man from Bharuch in neighbouring Gujarat in connection with the alleged rape and blackmail of a woman and her minor sister here in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. The arrest comes after a multi-state manhunt was launched to track down the culprit, who had been on the run since the crime came to light in Palghar's Dahanu area two weeks ago. Following a rigorous pursuit, the accused was apprehended from Bharuch on Saturday night, a senior police official told PTI.

Multi-State Manhunt Leads To Arrest

The police had registered the case on June 1 against relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the victims of sexual exploitation and blackmail. The incident had sparked outrage, and BJP MLC Chitra Wagh visited the victims' family and the Dahanu police station on June 6, demanding immediate and strict action in the case. She had also alleged that the accused's residential structure was unauthorised and demanded its demolition. Wagh later approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the case. The Palghar police had formed multiple teams that fanned out into neighbouring states before apprehending the accused from Gujarat. Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, officials said.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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