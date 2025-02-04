HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two Shirdi temple employees killed, 1 hurt in two robbery bids

Source: PTI
February 04, 2025

Two employees of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust were stabbed to death, and another person was injured in separate robbery bids in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: File image of devotees praying at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police have apprehended Kiran Nyandeo Sada Kule, a resident of Shri Ram Nagar, and are on the lookout for another accused in connection with the attacks that took place in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

He said the deceased, Subhash Sahebrao Ghode (43) and Nitin Krishna Shejul (45), were employees of the trust, which administers the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi.

 

The official said Ghode, a helper in the temple department and Shejul, a contractual employee in the security department, were stabbed to death, and Krushna Deharkar, a resident of Shrikrushna Nagar, sustained injuries in the separate attacks by the same accused.

The three attacks took place in the span of one hour, he said.

The official said robbery was the only motive for the attacks, and there are multiple cases registered against Kule and the other accused.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
