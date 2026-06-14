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Home  » News » Maharashtra Police's 'Operation Shodh-4' Reunites Runaway Boys

Maharashtra Police's 'Operation Shodh-4' Reunites Runaway Boys

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 15:44 IST

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Maharashtra Police's 'Operation Shodh-4' successfully reunited two minor boys with their parents after they ran away from a Latur hostel, highlighting the force's dedication to tracing missing children.

Key Points

  • Two minor boys who ran away from a Latur hostel were successfully reunited with their parents by the police.
  • The reunion was facilitated under the Maharashtra Police's statewide initiative, 'Operation Shodh-4', aimed at tracing missing children.
  • Shivajinagar police conducted extensive inquiries, used technical inputs, and sought local assistance to locate the minors.
  • After being found, the children received proper counselling and were handed over to their grateful parents following legal formalities.

Two minor boys, who had run away from a hostel in Maharashtra's Latur city, have been reunited with their parents, police said on Sunday.

The efforts were undertaken under the statewide special initiative 'Operation Shodh-4' launched by the Maharashtra Police to trace missing and runaway children, they said.

 

Police Efforts Under 'Operation Shodh-4'

The two children had left their hostel (where they were staying for studying) without informing anyone due to undisclosed personal reasons, causing concern among their families. Soon after the incident was reported, the Shivajinagar police launched a search operation, an official release said.

The police teams conducted extensive inquiries across multiple locations, analysed technical inputs, and took assistance from local residents to trace the minors. After sustained efforts, both children were recently located and brought back to the police station. Following proper counselling and necessary legal formalities, the children were handed over to their parents, the release said.

Their parents thanked the police for their intervention and compassionate handling of the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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