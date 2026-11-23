A police gunfight in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday resulted in injuries to two alleged members of the notorious Rahul Dubey gang, known for extortion and terrorising businesses.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two alleged members of the Rahul Dubey gang were injured in a gunfight with police in Hazaribag district on Monday.

The encounter took place at Datokhurd after police received specific intelligence about the gang planning a major shooting.

Police intensified patrolling and set up checkpoints, leading to the confrontation when four men on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at the police team.

Two suspects were injured when police returned fire in self-defence, while two others fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The Rahul Dubey gang has allegedly targeted coal traders, transporters, and hoteliers across Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi, and Chatra for extortion over the past few months.

Two alleged members of the Rahul Dubey gang were injured in a gunfight with police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, while two of their accomplices managed to escape, a senior officer said.

Police Encounter With Rahul Dubey Gang

The encounter took place at Datokhurd within Katkamsandi police station limits.

The injured have been identified as Deep Narayan Bhagat, a resident of the Padma police station area in Hazaribag, and Rahul Kumar alias Rocky of Nagwan in Chatra district, the officer said.

Both were admitted to a hospital for treatment under police custody. No police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

SP Aman Kumar said police had received specific intelligence during the interrogation of suspects arrested in recent extortion and firing cases that gang members were planning another major shooting and would enter the area through Datokhurd.

Acting on the information, police intensified patrolling and set up checkpoints across the locality, he said.

The SP said four men riding two motorcycles approached a checkpoint and allegedly opened fire at the police team when they were signalled to stop.

Police returned fire in self-defence, injuring two of the suspects, while the other two fled on a motorcycle, he said.

A search operation is underway to trace the absconding accused.

Preliminary questioning of the injured men while they were being taken to hospital indicated their involvement in recent criminal activities, police said.

Over the past few months, the Rahul Dubey gang has allegedly targeted coal traders, transporters and hoteliers across Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi and Chatra to unleash terror to extort money.