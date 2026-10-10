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Jammu Police Bust Drug Peddling Operation, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 22:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jammu Police have made significant strides in combating drug trafficking, arresting two peddlers and seizing heroin, a pistol, and cash, further disrupting cross-border narcotic networks.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Jammu Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers, Sonu Kumar and Anmol Arora, on Saturday.
  • Authorities seized 22 grams of heroin, a pistol, over Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, an electronic weighing machine, and two mobile phones.
  • The arrests occurred during a vehicle check in the Bishnah area, on the outskirts of Jammu.
  • This operation follows the busting of a major cross-border narcotic smuggling racket on October 5 in the nearby Arnia sector.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the source and destination of the contraband and potential wider connections.

Police arrested two peddlers on Saturday and recovered a pistol, over Rs 1.48 lakh, 22 grams of heroin, an electronic weighing machine and two mobile phones from them, an official said.

A police spokesperson said police arrested Sonu Kumar of Chak Murar and Anmol Arora of Amritsar (Punjab) during a vehicle check in the Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, and seized the private car they were travelling in.

 

Ongoing Investigation Into Drug Network

The latest arrest followed the successful busting of a major cross-border narcotic smuggling racket, which resulted in the arrest of four accused, including a Punjab resident, in the nearby Arnia sector of Jammu on October 5.

Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at Bishnah Police Station and opened an investigation.

The spokesperson said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the suspected contraband, the origin of the recovered cash and weapon, and the accused's possible backward and forward linkages with other persons involved in illegal drug trafficking.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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