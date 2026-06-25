2 powerful quakes rattle Venezuela, thousands feared dead, emergency declared

Two powerful earthquakes have rocked western Venezuela, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and deploy rescue teams amidst fears of high casualties and extensive damage.

IMAGE: Debris of a collapsed building lies after an earthquake, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Key Points Two powerful earthquakes, magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck western Venezuela in quick succession, causing widespread damage.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency and confirmed fatalities, though official figures were not provided.

The USGS warned of 'high casualties and extensive damage' and estimated the death toll could range between 10,000 and 100,000.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to search for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.

The tremors were felt across a wide area, including Caracas, with reports of damaged infrastructure.

Two powerful earthquakes struck western Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday, triggering building collapses, causing fatalities and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency as rescue teams raced to search for survivors trapped under debris.

Earthquake Details and Initial Impact

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284 kilometres west of Caracas, at 2204 GMT.

It was followed almost immediately by a stronger magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, around 293 kilometres west of the Venezuelan capital.

The tremors were felt across a wide area, including Caracas, where reports emerged of collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure.

Casualty Fears and Official Response

The USGS warned that 'high casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread'.

Its preliminary estimates indicated that the death toll could range between 10,000 and 100,000.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency following the disaster.

In a televised address, she confirmed that lives had been lost and extended condolences to families affected by the tragedy, though she did not provide an official casualty figure.

'Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country,' Rodriguez had earlier said in a post on X.

Rescue Operations and International Monitoring

According to CNN, emergency response teams have been deployed across affected areas to search for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and damaged structures.

India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) also reported the earthquake, saying an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Venezuela at a shallow depth of 15 kilometres at 0334 IST on Thursday.

The NCS said the epicentre was located at latitude 10.451 degrees North and longitude 68.352 degrees West.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Caracas said it was closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake and advised American citizens in Venezuela to avoid damaged areas, stay out of affected buildings, monitor local media for updates and seek secure shelter.

Authorities are continuing to assess the scale of the damage as rescue and relief operations remain underway.