Criminal Gang Attacks Police In Kochi

In Kochi, two policemen sustained injuries in a knife attack by a criminal gang, prompting a serious investigation and the apprehension of three suspects.

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Key Points Two policemen, Sub-Inspector Jithin and Constable Ragesh, were injured in a knife attack in Kochi on Wednesday.

The attack occurred when officers responded to an assault on bus employees at a petrol pump in Elankunnapuzha late Tuesday.

The criminal gang, allegedly led by murder case accused Munna, had attacked a bus driver.

Three suspects were taken into custody soon after the incident, and a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The department is viewing the incident seriously, and an investigation will also examine whether the accused had consumed drugs.

Two policemen were injured in a knife attack allegedly by a criminal gang here, police said on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Jithin and Constable Ragesh of Njarakkal police station were attacked when they reached a petrol pump in Elankunnapuzha late Tuesday following information about an assault on private bus employees.

Investigation Details Emerge

The gang, allegedly led by murder case accused Munna, had attacked a bus driver, police said.

Three accused were taken into custody soon after the incident, and a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Two of the accused have criminal antecedents and are involved in several cases, they said.

The accused would soon be taken to the petrol pump for evidence collection, and their arrests would be formally recorded, officials said.

Of the two injured policemen, one remains in hospital while the other has been discharged later in the morning.

Aluva Rural SP K S Sudarshan said the department was viewing the incident seriously and stringent action would be taken against those involved.

The investigation would also examine whether the accused had consumed drugs, he added.