Two Arrested In Major Hydroponic Ganja Bust At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru Customs officials made significant arrests at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, seizing hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 9.67 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok.

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Key Points Two passengers were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday.

Hydroponic ganja worth a collective Rs 9.67 crore was seized from them.

The arrests were made in separate cases involving arrivals from Bangkok.

One seizure involved 15.500 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.43 crore.

Another seizure involved 12.100 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.24 crore, found in concealed baggage.

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok were held at the Kempegowda International Airport here in separate cases, and hydroponic ganja worth collectively Rs 9.67 crore was seized from them, officials said on Monday.

Major Drug Seizure At Bengaluru Airport

Both of the accused have been arrested under the NDPS Act, they said.

In the first case, the Bengaluru Customs informed on 'X' that the passenger who arrived from Bangkok in Thailand was intercepted and 15.500 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.43 crore, was seized.

In the second case, 12.100 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 4.24 crore, concealed in baggage, was recovered from another passenger.