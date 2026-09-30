Two Passengers From Bangkok Arrested With Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

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Bengaluru Customs successfully intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth Rs 69.30 lakh in a significant drug bust under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Customs officials seized 1.98 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 69.30 lakh.

The illicit substance was found concealed within the passengers' baggage.

Arrests were made on September 29 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport here with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 69.30 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on September 29 under the NDPS Act, they said.

"Bengaluru Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and seized 1.98 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 69.30 lakh, concealed in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.