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Two Passengers From Bangkok Arrested With Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
September 30, 2026 15:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bengaluru Customs successfully intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth Rs 69.30 lakh in a significant drug bust under the NDPS Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport here with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 69.30 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on September 29 under the NDPS Act, they said.

 

"Bengaluru Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and seized 1.98 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 69.30 lakh, concealed in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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