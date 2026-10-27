Two Passengers Booked For Assaulting Ticket Checker At Mumbai's CSMT

Mumbai's Government Railway Police have filed an FIR against two individuals for allegedly assaulting an on-duty ticket checker at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus last week, highlighting the challenges faced by railway staff.

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Key Points Mumbai GRP registered an FIR against two passengers for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus last week.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on October 26 when TC Jignesh Vasantlal Bhavsar was checking tickets.

A man, claiming to be a railway employee, refused to show ID and allegedly assaulted Bhavsar while attempting to flee, with a woman also involved in the manhandling.

The accused, identified as Rishikesh Sanjay Pawar (24) and Nikita Rishikesh Pawar (23), were apprehended by RPF and GRP personnel.

They face charges under sections of the Railways Act, 1989, and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an FIR against two passengers for allegedly assaulting and manhandling an on-duty ticket checker at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here last week.

Details Of The Incident

The incident occurred around 7 pm on October 26 when Jignesh Vasantlal Bhavsar was checking tickets in the concourse area near platforms 5 and 6 at the busy terminus, according to a release issued by the Central Railway on Tuesday.

Bhavsar approached a man and a woman to verify their travel tickets. The man claimed to be a railway employee but allegedly refused to produce his identity card or any other valid proof of employment and attempted to flee, the release said.

The man allegedly assaulted Bhavsar when he tried to stop him, while the woman accompanying him also abused and manhandled the railway employee, it said.

Apprehension And Charges

With the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and other railway staff, the two passengers, identified as Rishikesh Sanjay Pawar (24) and Nikita Rishikesh Pawar (23), were taken to the GRP station at CSMT, the release said.

Neither of them could produce proof of being a railway employee or any valid travel authority, it added.

The GRP has registered a case against the two under sections 137, 138 and 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, and sections 132 (Punishment for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to stop them from doing their job), 115(ii)- voluntarily causing hurt, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the release said.