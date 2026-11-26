Authorities in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, have made 16 arrests in connection with a deadly spurious liquor case, revealing that one accused allegedly leveraged artificial intelligence to produce the illicit alcohol.

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Key Points Two more individuals have been arrested in the Dewas spurious liquor deaths case, bringing the total number of arrests to 16 on Thursday.

Jitendra Malviya and Rahul Giri Goswami are suspected of being part of the local hooch distribution network.

Locals allege over 10 deaths occurred between September 27 and November 25 due to consuming spurious liquor, though the administration has not confirmed these figures.

One arrested accused, Ajay Rathore, reportedly used artificial intelligence to find a method for manufacturing fake liquor at home.

Rathore procured chemicals from Indore and mixed the spurious liquor with genuine alcohol before selling it locally.

Two more people have been arrested in the alleged spurious liquor deaths case in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, taking the number of those held to 16, police said on Thursday.

Spurious Liquor Network Uncovered

Jitendra Malviya and Rahul Giri Goswami were suspected to be part of the local hooch distribution network, Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Shashikant Chaurasia said.

Another two suspects named in the case are still absconding, he said.

Locals have claimed that more than 10 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Chandana, Binjana and adjoining areas between September 27 and November 25. However, the administration has not confirmed these deaths.

"One of the arrested accused, Ajay Rathore, used artificial intelligence (AI) to find a method to manufacture fake liquor at home, and procured chemicals from a private firm in Indore to prepare it. The accused mixed spurious liquor with genuine liquor and sold it locally," the official said.