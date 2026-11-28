Gurugram police have arrested two more individuals, Mohammad Subhan and Mohammad Shahnawaz, in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old peanut seller, Naeem, following a financial dispute.

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Key Points Two individuals were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old peanut seller in Gurugram.

The victim, Naeem, was found buried on November 22 near Kadarpur T-Point after going missing on November 8.

Police arrested Bablu on November 26, who had been selling peanuts with Naeem for several years.

Bablu confessed that a financial dispute escalated into an altercation, leading him to stab Naeem while two associates strangled him.

The two other accused, Mohammad Subhan and Mohammad Shahnawaz, were arrested on Saturday from Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old peanut seller over a financial dispute in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

Their arrest came after a person was arrested on November 26 from his home in Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

The peanut seller, Naeem, was found buried on November 22 near an old water tank in vacant fields close to Kadarpur T-Point, Sector-63A, Gurugram.

Naeem allegedly went missing on November 8 evening after telling his family that he was going to Delhi to buy a battery charger.

Days later, the deceased's elder brother received information about Naeem's mobile phone being found in Sector-50, following which he filed a complaint about his disappearance at Sector-65 police station on November 11.

Investigation Leads To First Arrest

During the investigation, the police team conducted searches, questioned local residents and examined CCTV footage, based on which they found Naeem's body.

The police later added murder charges to the case, officials said.

Then on November 26, police arrested Bablu (21), who had been selling peanuts along with Naeem for the past four to five years.

During interrogation, Bablu allegedly told police that a financial dispute had been going on between them, which later escalated into an altercation, during which he stabbed Naeem, while two of his associates strangled him using a scarf.

Later, all three of the accused burnt Naeem's clothes and buried the body, a senior investigating officer said.

Further Arrests And Confession

During further investigation, the police team arrested two accused on Saturday from Behta Gosai village, Budaun district.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Subhan (19) and Mohammad Shahnawaz (19).

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused committed the crime by strangling the deceased, Naeem, to death using a scarf and burying his body in a pit after sprinkling salt over it and covering it with soil," the senior police officer said.