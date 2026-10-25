Pune Police Make More Arrests In Businessman Attack Case

Pune police have made further arrests in the alleged contract attack on businessman Rana Suryavanshi near Baramati airport, bringing the total number of apprehended individuals to four, including a minor.

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Key Points Pune police have arrested two more persons, Swapnil Bhagwan Kamble and Chaitanya Uttam Babar, in connection with the alleged attack on a businessman near Baramati airport.

A minor has also been apprehended, bringing the total number of people arrested in the case to four.

The attack on businessman Rana Suryavanshi was allegedly a contract hit for Rs 2 lakh, with Dnyandev Mahadev Shinde accused of paying two youths.

Suryavanshi was attacked on October 18 and suffered a sharp-weapon injury, but was discharged on Saturday.

Police are yet to establish the motive behind the alleged crime, though a firearm was recovered from the spot.

Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged attack on a businessman near Baramati airport, taking the total number of people arrested in the case to four, officials said on Sunday.

A minor has also been apprehended in connection with the alleged attack on Rana Suryavanshi, who runs a shipping business, they said.

Investigation Details And Arrests

Police had earlier said that the attack was allegedly a contract hit for Rs 2 lakh, with a 50-year-old man accused of paying two youths to execute the attack.

"Two more people have now been arrested. They have been identified as Swapnil Bhagwan Kamble and Chaitanya Uttam Babar. Both have been remanded in police custody," said an official from Baramati rural police station.

Police initially arrested Dnyandev Mahadev Shinde (50), a resident of Bhigwan in Pune district, who allegedly paid the contract money. They subsequently detained a 17-year-old boy and arrested Parth Vasudev Awathale (19). The two are suspected to be the attackers.

Awathale and the minor told the police that Shinde had paid them Rs 2 lakh to target the businessman. Police are yet to establish the motive behind the alleged crime.

Suryavanshi was allegedly attacked on October 18 by two persons near Baramati airport. He suffered a sharp-weapon injury and was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

According to the hospital, Suryavanshi was discharged on Saturday.

Police said a firearm was recovered from the spot, but no empty cartridge was found.