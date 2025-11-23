HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 2 months after stampede, Vijay to resume campaign at indoor venue

2 months after stampede, Vijay to resume campaign at indoor venue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 23, 2025 10:30 IST

x

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay, is all set to resume his political campaign on Sunday by addressing people at an indoor facility in nearby Kanchipuram district.

IMAGE: The event is set to be held on the premises of a private educational institution at Sunguvarchattiram in Kanchipuram district. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Vijay would be addressing people after nearly 2 months and all arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth conduct of the event, party sources said.

The event is set to be held on the premises of a private educational institution at Sunguvarchattiram in Kanchipuram district.

Approximately, 1,500 persons have been given QR-coded passes and only those who have it would be allowed, they added.

 

At the venue, party workers sporting bright yellow T-shirts and caps, who have been trained by retired police officials in managing and regulating crowd could be seen and private agencies have made available 'bouncers' and personnel to ensure security.

Arrangements to make available vehicles, food and water have been made.

On the premises, tin-sheets have been put up wherever necessary to prevent unauthorised entry into the venue.

Last month, Vijay met the families of Karur stampede victims at a resort in Mamallapuram, near here, and offered his condolences.

In January this year, Vijay addressed the people of Ekanapuram in Kanchipuram district and he pledged his support for the people to be affected by the Parandur airport project and he had demanded that the project be implemented in an area that does not have fertile lands and waterbodies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vijay's TVK not a recognised political party: EC
Vijay's TVK not a recognised political party: EC
Can CBI Stampede Probe Impact TN Polls?
Can CBI Stampede Probe Impact TN Polls?
'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'
'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'I am like your son': Vijay reaches out
'I am like your son': Vijay reaches out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

PM Narendra Modi arrives at G20 Summit venue at Johannesburg South Africa3:11

PM Narendra Modi arrives at G20 Summit venue at...

Australian PM Albanese condemns Red Fort terrorist attack as he meets PM Modi in Johannesburg2:59

Australian PM Albanese condemns Red Fort terrorist attack...

Delhi shuts 50 sites amid pollution issue Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Pollution0:54

Delhi shuts 50 sites amid pollution issue Environment...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO