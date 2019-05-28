2 MLAs, over 50 councillors of Trinamool join BJP

May 28, 2019 17:15 IST

An MLA from CPI-M also joined the saffron party.

In a major setback to the Trinamool Congress, two of its MLAs, including Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu, and over 50 councillors from West Bengal joined the BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday.

An MLA from Communist Party of India-Marxist also joined the saffron party on Tuesday.

Senior party leaders, including West Bengal party in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were present at the party headquarters for the occasion.

"Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase," Vijayvargiya asserted.

Before the announcement, he had said that 'such joinings will continue in future as well'.

Earlier in the day Roy, once a confidant of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that the people of West Bengal have made their minds to support the BJP.

Roy's son Subhrangshu, the MLA from Bijpur constituency, was suspended from the TMC for six years for anti-party activities.

The development comes days after the BJP broke into the TMC citadel winning 18 seats, 16 seats more than it bagged in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Congress managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.