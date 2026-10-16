Shocking Motive: Minors Kill Teen For Gold Chain, Birthday Party Funds

In a shocking incident from Thane, two minors have been detained for the brutal murder of a 17-year-old, driven by the desire to steal his gold chain to finance a birthday party and a motorcycle purchase.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two minors were detained on Friday for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Thane, Maharashtra.

The motive for the murder was to steal the victim's gold chain to fund a birthday party and buy a motorcycle.

The accused allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned the victim on the night of September 24 near Brahmand Phase-2.

To destroy evidence, they reportedly poured petrol on the body and set it on fire the following day.

Investigators were further confused by the accused smashing the victim's mobile phone and tossing pieces onto a passing bus.

Two minors were detained for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district to steal his gold chain to raise funds to throw a birthday party and buy a motorcycle, a police official said on Friday.

The probe into the case began after the 17-year-old boy's parents, who live in Azad Nagar in Thane West, filed a missing complaint on September 25 claiming their son was untraceable since the previous evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Prashant Kadam told reporters.

Investigation Unravels Gruesome Details

Kasarvadavali police registered a kidnapping case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began speaking to his friends, one of whom said the missing boy was seen on a scooter with an unknown youth on September 24, the official said.

The boy said the scooter was moving towards Ghodbunder Road from Brahmand Circle, but a thorough check of 80-90 CCTV cameras on the route and the vicinity did not throw up any image of the vehicle or the duo, the official added.

"This boy was questioned in detail on October 15 after technical analysis of mobile numbers, call detail records (CDR), and interrogation of school friends, relatives, and staff threw up discrepancies. The teen confessed that he and another friend had killed the missing person on the night of September 24 near Brahmand Phase-2 ," the official said.

Motive And Attempts To Evade Justice

The boy told police he and his friend carried out the murder to steal the deceased's gold chain to fund a birthday party and to buy a motorcycle, the official said.

The two stabbed their friend with a knife and bludgeoned him with a heavy stone. To eliminate evidence, they returned the following day, poured petrol on the body, and set it on fire, he said.

"To further confuse investigators, they smashed the victim's mobile phone and tossed the broken pieces onto a passing bus so that its location markers would keep moving across different areas," the official said, adding these ideas to evade arrest were picked up from films and serials.

The body was recovered and the kidnapping case was upgraded to include murder, destruction of evidence and other offences, the DCP said.

Kasarvadavali police, under senior inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar, is probing further, the official added.