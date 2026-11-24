Police in Bihar's East Champaran district are investigating the suspicious deaths of two minor sisters found in their home, with initial findings pointing towards poisoning amidst a missing mother and a father taken for questioning.

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Key Points Two minor sisters were discovered dead in their house in Bihar's East Champaran district on Monday morning.

Preliminary police findings indicate poisoning as a possible cause, contradicting villagers' claims of electrocution.

The girls' mother was missing from the scene, and their father was taken into custody for questioning.

An FIR has been registered against the father and six paternal family members based on a complaint by the maternal grandfather.

Police are actively investigating the mysterious deaths from all possible angles.

Two minor sisters were found dead in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies were found on Monday morning in their house in the Dumariya Ghat police station area, they said.

Investigation Into Sisters' Mysterious Deaths

Dumariya Ghat SHO Vivek Kumar Balendu said villagers had informed the police that the two girls had died of electrocution inside their house.

"However, preliminary findings suggested that it could be a case of poisoning," he said.

The girls' mother was missing when the police reached the house, while their father was taken into custody for questioning.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girls' maternal grandfather, naming their father and six other members of their paternal family, the SHO said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene, police said.

The two girls had dinner and went to sleep with their mother on Sunday night. Their younger sister slept with their grandmother, while their elder brother was at their maternal grandparents' house, the SHO said.

During interrogation, the father told police that he had gone to watch an orchestra performance at a wedding in the village and returned home the next morning with fish and bread, only to find his daughters dead.

Police said they were investigating the case from all possible angles.