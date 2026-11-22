In a significant development in Bhadohi, police have successfully rescued two minor girls and apprehended two suspects involved in an alleged abduction and rape case, while the search continues for a third missing girl and another absconding suspect.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Police in Bhadohi district have rescued two minor girls and arrested two suspects in an alleged abduction and rape case on Saturday.

One 16-year-old girl and a suspect are still missing, and a search operation is ongoing.

The three girls, aged 14, 15, and 16, went missing on October 21 morning after leaving for school.

Medical examinations confirmed rape, leading to additional charges under the BNS and POCSO Act.

The two arrested suspects have been sent to jail, and efforts continue to locate the third suspect and the missing girl.

In a case involving the alleged abduction and rape of three minor girls in Bhadohi district, police have rescued two of the girls and arrested as many suspects, officials said on Saturday.

Bhadohi Police Action In Minor Girls Case

According to the police, one 16-year-old girl is still missing, and the suspect who took her away is also absconding. A search is underway to locate them.

On October 21 morning, three girls -- aged 14, 15 and 16 -- from different villages under the Gopiganj police station jurisdiction left for their school on bicycles but did not return home by late evening.

Crime Inspector Shetanshu Shekhar Pankaj on Saturday said that after a search, the families discovered the girls' bicycles at the school and received information that the girls were seen with three young men.

Pankaj said that, based on a complaint by the mother of the 14-year-old girl, a case was registered under various sections of the BNS against the suspects, all aged between 22 and 24.

He said on Friday, the 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls were rescued, and two men were arrested.

Following medical examinations that confirmed rape, additional charges including section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act were added to the case. The statements of the two rescued girls have also been recorded before a court.

He further added that the two arrested suspects have been sent to jail, while efforts are underway to locate the third suspect and the 16-year-old girl.