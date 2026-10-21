Brutal Double Murder Shocks Deoria Village

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district are investigating the brutal stabbing deaths of two men, Vakil Yadav and Vinay Yadav, by unidentified assailants on Tuesday night.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two men, Vakil Yadav (35) and Vinay Yadav (28), were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Deoria district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Badhaya Hardo village on the Ram Janki Marg under Mail police station area on Tuesday night.

The victims were attacked with sharp-edged weapons while returning from Lar town on a motorcycle.

Police found the men dead at the scene after passersby alerted them through Dial 112.

Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and all angles, including past enmity, are being investigated.

Two men were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place near Badhaya Hardo village on the Ram Janki Marg under the Mail police station area.

Superintendent of Police Abhijit R Shankar identified the deceased as Vakil Yadav (35) and Vinay Yadav (28).

The two men had gone to Lar town on a motorcycle on Tuesday night. While returning, they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants, who fled the scene, the SP said.

Passersby spotted the two men lying in a pool of blood by the roadside and alerted the police through Dial 112. Both had died by the time the police reached the spot, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, the SP said.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including past enmity, he added.