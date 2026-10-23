Gang Members Held For Firing At Delhi Businessman's Building

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals linked to an overseas criminal nexus for their alleged involvement in a firing incident at a marble businessman's building in Kirti Nagar, stemming from extortion threats.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Rohit and Hasib for allegedly firing at a marble businessman's building in Kirti Nagar on October 20.

The firing incident was linked to extortion threats the businessman had been receiving from Nitin Dabas alias Vicky Haddal, suspected of overseas gang links.

The accused allegedly received pistols and cartridges on October 19 and used a stolen motorcycle, reported on October 16, for the crime.

Police seized two pistols, 12 live cartridges, an empty cartridge case, and the stolen motorcycle from the arrested individuals.

The arrests were made on the intervening night of October 20-21 near the Banke Bihari temple in Rohini based on a tip-off.

Delhi Police has arrested two members of a local gang working for an overseas criminal nexus for allegedly opening fire at the building of a marble businessman in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar, after the victim reportedly received extortion threats, police said on Friday.

Police also seized two pistols, 12 live cartridges, an empty cartridge case and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime from the accused, identified as Rohit (22) and Hasib (24), both from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Details Of The Firing Incident

The firing incident took place on October 20, when two shooters fired two rounds at the businessman's building, following which an attempt to murder case was registered at the Kirti Nagar police station.

The probe revealed that Rohit and Hasib allegedly received the pistols and live cartridges on October 19 on the directions of Nitin Dabas alias Vicky Haddal, a resident of north-west Delhi, who is suspected to be linked to an overseas gang, police said.

The accused reached Kirti Nagar on October 20 on a stolen motorcycle and opened fire at the building on Haddal's instructions. They also picked up an empty cartridge case from the spot, police said.

The businessman was allegedly receiving extortion threats from Haddal, and a case in this regard had been registered at the Uttam Nagar police station, they said.

Arrest And Seizures

On the intervening night of October 20-21, the Special Staff of Delhi Police received a tip-off that two gang members carrying illegal firearms would come near the Banke Bihari temple in Rohini on a motorcycle, police said.

Acting on the lead, police arrested the two men near the temple.

The motorcycle was found to be stolen, for which a case was registered at the New Usmanpur police station on October 16, police said.

Rohit, a native of Sitapur, was previously involved in a criminal case, while Hasib hails from Hardoi, they said.