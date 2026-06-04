Varanasi Police Probe Mysterious Deaths Of Two Men

Varanasi police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men found with poisonous substances nearby, exploring both murder and suicide angles in a case that has shocked Baniyapur village.

Key Points Two men, Abhijeet Ganguly (47) and Nihal Singh (41), were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Varanasi's Baniyapur village.

Police discovered a presumed poisonous substance and aluminium phosphide (sulphas) tablets near the bodies.

Investigators are actively exploring both murder and suicide angles in the case.

Post-mortem reports are awaited to determine the exact cause of death, while police question locals and examine belongings.

Two men who were living together in a village here were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence, police said on Thursday.

Police Investigate Mysterious Deaths

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar said one of the bodies was found inside a room at the house, while the other was found lying near a bathroom. A suspicious substance, presumed to be poisonous, and aluminium phosphide (sulphas) tablets were found near both bodies, he said. Considering the circumstances, investigators are examining both murder and suicide angles, he added.

The incident took place in Baniyapur village under the Cholapur police station area. Police reached the scene after being informed by locals, officials said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Abhijeet Ganguly (47) and Nihal Singh (41).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received, they said. Police are questioning people in the locality and examining the mobile phones and other belongings of the deceased to ascertain the sequence of events leading to their deaths, they added.