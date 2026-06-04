HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Varanasi Police Probe Mysterious Deaths Of Two Men

Varanasi Police Probe Mysterious Deaths Of Two Men

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 18:04 IST

x

Varanasi police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men found with poisonous substances nearby, exploring both murder and suicide angles in a case that has shocked Baniyapur village.

Key Points

  • Two men, Abhijeet Ganguly (47) and Nihal Singh (41), were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Varanasi's Baniyapur village.
  • Police discovered a presumed poisonous substance and aluminium phosphide (sulphas) tablets near the bodies.
  • Investigators are actively exploring both murder and suicide angles in the case.
  • Post-mortem reports are awaited to determine the exact cause of death, while police question locals and examine belongings.

Two men who were living together in a village here were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence, police said on Thursday.

Police Investigate Mysterious Deaths

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar said one of the bodies was found inside a room at the house, while the other was found lying near a bathroom. A suspicious substance, presumed to be poisonous, and aluminium phosphide (sulphas) tablets were found near both bodies, he said. Considering the circumstances, investigators are examining both murder and suicide angles, he added.

 

The incident took place in Baniyapur village under the Cholapur police station area. Police reached the scene after being informed by locals, officials said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Abhijeet Ganguly (47) and Nihal Singh (41).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received, they said. Police are questioning people in the locality and examining the mobile phones and other belongings of the deceased to ascertain the sequence of events leading to their deaths, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Muzaffarnagar Couple Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Pact
Muzaffarnagar Couple Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Pact
Married Man And Lover Found Dead In Unnao, India
Married Man And Lover Found Dead In Unnao, India
Kanpur Woman And Two Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide
Kanpur Woman And Two Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide
UP Farmer Couple End Lives Due To Debt, Family Dispute
UP Farmer Couple End Lives Due To Debt, Family Dispute
Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Ajmer Well; Murder Suspected
Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Ajmer Well; Murder Suspected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:56

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case0:30

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case

WATCH: Tenkasi's 'Five Falls' Roar to Life After Heavy Rainfall1:00

WATCH: Tenkasi's 'Five Falls' Roar to Life After Heavy...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO