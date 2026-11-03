Two Arrested In Lucknow For Alleged Cow Meat Smuggling

Lucknow police have apprehended two individuals and seized a significant quantity of suspected cow meat and illegal slaughter equipment, intensifying efforts against cow slaughter and smuggling under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

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Key Points Two men, Mohammad Faizul and Mohammad Rizwan, were arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling cow meat.

Police seized seven sacks of suspected cow meat, an Omni van, and various tools believed to be used for illegal slaughter.

The arrests followed a tip-off received by Rahimabad police on Monday regarding cow meat transport near Jugrajganj railway crossing.

A case has been registered against Faizul, Rizwan, Islamu, and Irshad under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

Two men were arrested in Lucknow for allegedly smuggling cow meat, and seven sacks of meat along with an Omni van and equipment suspected to have been used for illegal slaughter were seized, police said on Tuesday.

Police Action And Seizure

According to an official statement, the Rahimabad police received information through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on Monday that some people were allegedly transporting cow meat in an Omni van near the Jugrajganj railway crossing.

The police team reached the spot and found the van's driver, identified as Mohammad Faizul (32), a resident of Tikkara Barar village in Hardoi district, surrounded by local residents, the statement said. The police brought Faizul, the vehicle and the sacks of meat to the Rahimabad police station.

Police said seven sacks of meat were recovered from the van. A veterinary doctor collected samples for examination.

Arrests And Legal Proceedings

Based on a complaint lodged by Bhupendra Kumar, a resident of Rusaina village in Rahimabad, a case was registered under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, against Faizul and three others, identified as Rizwan, Islamu and Irshad, the statement said.

During questioning, Faizul allegedly disclosed the involvement of his associate Mohammad Rizwan (35), a resident of Munnukhera village in Hardoi district. Rizwan was subsequently arrested at 7.40 pm on Monday, police said.

Police said the seized items included three wooden blocks, three axes, six iron knives, seven knives, an electronic weighing scale, a traditional weighing scale, weights, five files and two bundles of nylon rope.

The case is being investigated further, police added.