J&K Police Apprehend Two Men Accused Of Abduction And Rape After Year-Long Evasion

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have successfully apprehended two men, Keshiv Ahirwar and Piyar Chand, wanted for the abduction and rape of minor girls under the POCSO Act, after they evaded arrest for nearly a year.

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Key Points Two men, Keshiv Ahirwar and Piyar Chand, accused of abducting and raping minor girls in separate cases, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday.

The arrests occurred nearly a year after the cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act last year.

Ahirwar was arrested from Vijaypur, while Chand was apprehended in Ramgarh, both areas within Samba district.

Proceedings for trial in absentia had already been initiated against both accused prior to their arrests.

Both individuals were produced before a local court and subsequently sent to Kathua District Jail.

Two men accused of abducting and raping two girls in separate cases were held in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, after evading arrest for nearly a year, police said.

Details Of The Arrests

Keshiv Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh and Piyar Chand from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district were arrested from the Vijaypur and Ramgarh areas, a police official said.

He said a police team succeeded in arresting Ahirwar, who was booked in a case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act last year.

The case involves allegations of kidnapping and penetrative sexual assault on a minor, the official said.

Chand, who was also wanted for the kidnapping and rape of a minor, was arrested by another police party from Ramgarh, he added.

The official said proceedings for trial in absentia were already initiated against both accused, who were produced before a local court that sent them to the Kathua District Jail.