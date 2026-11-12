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Gurugram Police Nab Two Notorious 'Thak-Thak' Gang Members

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 19:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Gurugram Police have apprehended two notorious members of an interstate 'Thak-Thak' gang, wanted in multiple theft cases across Gurugram and Delhi, who specialized in breaking car windows to steal valuables.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrested two members of an interstate 'Thak-Thak' gang on Wednesday.
  • The accused were declared proclaimed offenders in 26 cases and wanted in 11 theft cases across Gurugram and Delhi.
  • Their modus operandi involved breaking car windows at isolated locations to steal valuables.
  • One specific incident from August 29, 2018, at Qutub Plaza, Gurugram, led to their identification.
  • The arrested individuals are Mohammad Zakir alias Bakra and Bablu alias Dinesh.

Gurugram Police have arrested two members of an interstate 'Thak-Thak' gang who were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in 26 cases and wanted in 11 theft cases in Gurugram and Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were wanted in three theft cases registered in Gurugram and eight in Delhi, police said.

 

A senior police officer said the accused used to conduct reconnaissance of vehicles parked at isolated locations before breaking their windows and stealing valuables kept inside.

Modus Operandi And Arrest Details

According to police, on August 29, 2018, an unidentified person broke the windows of a car parked at Qutub Plaza in Gurugram and stole a laptop and other belongings.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station in connection with the incident.

During the investigation, a team of the Crime Branch, Manesar, arrested the two accused on Wednesday.

They were identified as Mohammad Zakir alias Bakra, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, and Bablu alias Dinesh, a resident of Ribai in Uttar Pradesh's Mahuwa district, police said.

Verification of their criminal records revealed that both had been declared proclaimed offenders by courts in 26 cases. They were also wanted in 11 theft cases registered in Gurugram and Delhi, the officer said.

The accused are being questioned, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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