'Two laws': Dipke questions FIR against woman for abusing Modi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has raised concerns over the FIR filed against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the existence of 'two laws' in India and demanding similar action against BJP leaders and IT cell members accused of comparable behaviour.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the registration of an FIR against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dipke highlighted a perceived double standard, asking why similar legal action is not taken against BJP IT cell members and leaders accused of using objectionable language, particularly against women.

He cited instances involving BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning the lack of action against them for alleged abusive remarks.

Dipke argued that abusive language, while undesirable, should not be a criminal offence, suggesting that if cases are to be filed, the BJP's IT cell and leaders would face the most charges.

The remarks follow a Zero FIR registered in Noida against Ruchika Singh for allegedly using abusive language against PM Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday questioned the first information report (FIR) against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether there were 'two laws' in the country and why similar action was not taken against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and IT cell members accused of using objectionable language.

In a video shared by the outfit on X, Dipke said he had learnt that a case had been registered against a woman for using abusive language and questioned why similar action had not been taken in other cases.

Allegations of Double Standards

"If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?" Dipke asked.

He alleged that several such social media users had repeatedly used objectionable language against women while openly identifying themselves with the BJP.

"They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, 'Followed by PM Modi'. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed on them?" he added.

Citing Past Incidents

Dipke also referred to remarks made by BJP leaders in the past, questioning why similar action had not been taken against them.

"It is not just the BJP's IT cell. Their Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri ji, what words did he use for a fellow Member of Parliament, everyone remembers that," he said.

He also cited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that a video had surfaced in which he used abusive language against a camera person.

"The CM of UP... even had a video, where he had abused a camera person. So, what is going on? Are there two laws in this country? There is a separate law for youth and a separate law for BJP and their leaders," he said.

Abuse as a Non-Criminal Offence?

Claiming that abusive language was not a criminal offence, Dipke said cases should not be filed merely over such remarks.

"Abusing is not a crime. It is a bad thing, explain it to the person that they should not use such language, but why is a case being filed? If cases are to be filed for abusing, highest number of cases will be filed against the BJP's IT cell, because they are the ones who have abused women the most. And it will be against BJP's leaders, who have used bad language for years, even inside the Parliament," he said.

In a post on X accompanying the video, CJP said, "Will an FIR be filed against all those IT Cell members who have been abusing women for the last several years?"

The remarks came a day after a Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway police station in Noida against Ruchika Singh for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Ghaziabad resident Smriti Singh under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the Zero FIR would be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation.