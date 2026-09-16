Two Kuki women shot dead, farmhouses burnt in fresh violence in Manipur

Amidst escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, suspected militants have tragically killed two Kuki women and torched farmhouses, prompting a major Kuki organisation to demand justice and question government inaction.

IMAGE:Manipur Police personnel stand guard outside the SDO office at Porompat after members of the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation locked the office during their protest, in Imphal, Manipur, September 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Kuki women were shot dead and farmhouses burnt in Manipur's Tamenglong district by suspected militants.

These killings follow a series of similar attacks, including four deaths two days prior in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur organisation has condemned the violence and vowed not to claim the bodies until justice is delivered.

The organisation criticised both central and state governments for their perceived inaction and silence regarding the repeated attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians.

The ongoing ethnic conflict, which began in May 2023, has resulted in over 300 deaths and thousands displaced.

In fresh violence, suspected militants on Tuesday gunned down two women and burnt a few farmhouses outside a village in Manipur's Tamenglong district, officials said.

The killing came two days after four people, including two women, were shot dead in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

Details Of The Latest Attack

Armed militants shot dead the two Kuki community women when they had gone out to an isolated field in the interior village of Leisangphai to collect firewood, officials quoting locals said.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Chonga Sitlhou and Kimboi Singson (30), officials said, adding that locals claimed several villagers could not be traced.

Their bodies were found lying in the field with gunshot injuries and have been recovered by villagers.

The armed miscreants also set on fire a few kutcha farmhouses.

Previous Incidents And Community Response

On September 13, a woman and her husband were killed, and their infant son was injured in their residence when suspected militants attacked Tollen Kuki village in Tamenglong district. A woman and a man were shot dead by armed militants at Longpi village in Noney district on the same day.

A major Kuki organisation based in Churachandpur district condemned the killing of six villagers belonging to the community and said the mortal remains of the two women who died on Tuesday would not be claimed until justice is served.

In a statement, the Kuki Inpi Manipur also questioned the authorities' silence on repeated attacks on community members.

Kuki Organisation Demands Justice

"The Kuki Inpi Manipur has decided that, however difficult and painful it may be for the bereaved families, the mortal remains of the two deceased women shall not be claimed until justice is attained," the organisation said.

It said, "Where are the central and state governments? How much longer will the authorities remain silent in the face of repeated attacks on innocent Kuki-Zo civilians?"

The continued targeting of innocent civilians and the apparent failure of the authorities to protect them are pushing the situation towards an extremely dangerous point, the KIM claimed.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and the hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, with 49 individuals remaining missing and thousands left homeless.