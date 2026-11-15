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Two Killed In Sant Kabir Nagar Land Dispute Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 20:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A violent land dispute in Sant Kabir Nagar district tragically resulted in two deaths and two injuries on Sunday, prompting a swift police investigation into the deadly firing incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two individuals, Ramkesh Yadav (36) and Prahlad Yadav (42), were killed on Sunday in a firing incident stemming from a land dispute in Sant Kabir Nagar.
  • The incident occurred around noon while the victims were sowing wheat in a field.
  • Two other persons, Ghanshyam Yadav and Sahal Yadav, sustained injuries and were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment.
  • An FIR has been registered against seven named accused and some unidentified persons based on the victims' family's complaint.
  • Police have deployed forces to maintain law and order and are actively investigating the case to arrest the accused soon.

Two persons were on Sunday killed and as many injured in a firing incident allegedly triggered by a land dispute in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Sunday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Deadly Land Dispute

The incident took place around noon when the victims were sowing wheat in a field.

 

The deceased have been identified as Ramkesh Yadav (36) and Prahlad Yadav (42). Both died after sustaining bullet injuries.

According to the complaint lodged by the victims' family, the accused attacked them with firearms and sticks over a land dispute.

Four persons -- Ramkesh, Prahlad, Ghanshyam Yadav and Sahal Yadav -- were injured in the attack. While Ramkesh and Prahlad died, Ghanshyam and Sahal were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment, police said.

An FIR has been registered against seven named accused -- Murli Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Akash, Sugriv Yadav, Sunil Yadav and Rakesh Yadav -- along with some unidentified persons, on the basis of the family's complaint.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena said the matter was being investigated on priority and efforts were underway to arrest the accused soon.

Adequate police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, and the situation is peaceful, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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