News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two killed, six injured in clash over Holi celebrations in Amethi

Two killed, six injured in clash over Holi celebrations in Amethi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 18, 2022 22:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two people were killed and around six injured in a clash following a dispute over celebrating Holi in a village in Amethi on Friday, police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased were identified as Akhand Pratap Singh (32) and Shivram Pasi (55), and the incident took place in Revrhapur village under the Jamo Police Station limits, SHO Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said.

 

While Pasi belonged to Revrhapur village, Singh belonged to neighbouring Babupur village, he said, adding that Singh had a criminal past.

District magistrate Amethi, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, who rushed to the village, told media the incident took place following a dispute between both the sides regarding applying colour during the Holi festivities.

The injured have been admitted to hospital and community health center Jamo.

Heavy police force has been deployed on the spot and the situation is under control, Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Pramod, son of Pasi, alleged that his father had a dispute with Jagannath, a ration shop owner of Babupur village and relative of Akhand Pratap Singh, recently. He alleged that they had threatened to beat his father.

"Applying colour was just an excuse to beat my family members," he alleged.

Rajkumari, wife of Pasi, who was injured in the incident said she had a dispute with Jagannath, his son and nephew while getting ration a few days ago.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nagaland killings: Hornbill Festival stopped for a day
Nagaland killings: Hornbill Festival stopped for a day
Why Are Christians Being Targeted?
Why Are Christians Being Targeted?
Gurugram family attacked by mob on Holi
Gurugram family attacked by mob on Holi
Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after 2 yrs
Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after 2 yrs
Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Azad meets Sonia, no question over leadership
Azad meets Sonia, no question over leadership
World Indoors: Dutee fails to qualify for semis
World Indoors: Dutee fails to qualify for semis
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nagaland calls off Hornbill Festival over civilian death

Nagaland calls off Hornbill Festival over civilian death

Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal to depict farmers' killing

Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal to depict farmers' killing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances