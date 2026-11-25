A tragic wedding ceremony in Bihar's Bhojpur district turned deadly on Tuesday night as two men were killed and another injured in a firing incident, prompting a police investigation into a suspected personal dispute.

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Key Points Two individuals were killed and one injured in a shooting incident during a wedding ceremony in Chakiya village, Bhojpur district, Bihar.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, with victims Rahul Kumar and Deepak Kumar declared dead, while Sonu Kumar is receiving treatment.

Police have identified the accused as Dheeman Yadav and Ashish Yadav and suspect a personal dispute as the motive behind the firing.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and raids are underway to arrest the perpetrators.

Two persons died and another was injured after two men fired at them during a wedding ceremony in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Chakiya village, which falls within Mufassil police station area of the district.

Investigation Underway In Bhojpur Firing

"The Mufassil police station received information around 11.30 pm that three persons -- Rahul Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Sonu Kumar -- were shot at during a wedding ceremony. They were taken to Ara Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Rahul and Deepak dead," Ara Sadar SDPO-2 Sushil Kumar said.

Sonu is being treated at the hospital and is out of danger, he added.

The accused have been identified as Dheeman Yadav and Ashish Yadav, both residents of Gausganj within Town police station area, the SDPO said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a personal dispute between the two sides was the motive behind the firing. However, the exact reason behind the murder will be ascertained after investigation," Kumar said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and raids are underway to arrest the accused, he added.