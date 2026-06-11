Thane Shaken By Double Murder; Police Detain Suspects

Thane police are actively investigating two separate murder cases that occurred on Wednesday, involving the stabbing of a teenager and the stoning death of a 42-year-old man, with multiple suspects already detained.

Key Points Two separate murder incidents occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old, Sahil Panchal, was stabbed to death in Chitalsar, with three suspects detained.

The stabbing is believed to be the result of a minor argument.

A 42-year-old, Mubarak alias Munna Sheikh, was stoned to death in Talaopali by unidentified assailants.

Police are investigating both cases, with motives still being established for the stoning incident.

Two persons have been killed in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Thane city, prompting police to detain three persons, officials said on Thursday.

Thane Police Investigate Double Murder

A 19-year-old youth, identified as Sahil Panchal, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of persons near a school in the Chitalsar area around 3 pm on Wednesday, a police official said. Preliminary investigations indicate the killing was the fallout of a minor argument. Three suspects have been detained so far and are being questioned, the official said.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man, identified as Mubarak alias Munna Sheikh, was allegedly stoned to death by three unidentified persons in the Talaopali area at around 9 pm on Wednesday, the police said. The motive behind the killing was yet to be established, and the Naupada police were searching for the culprits, they said.