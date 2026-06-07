Tea Stall Argument Turns Deadly In Surat, Two Killed

A seemingly minor argument at a tea stall in Surat tragically escalated into a deadly confrontation, resulting in the deaths of two men and prompting a police investigation into the violent incident.

Key Points Two men, Bhatu Mali and Harshal Patil, were killed in a violent clash at a Surat tea stall.

The confrontation began after an argument over gutka and an altercation with local youths.

The victims' group returned to the tea stall armed with knives, escalating the dispute.

Surat police have arrested two suspects and are actively searching for two others involved in the incident.

One of the deceased had a criminal history, with previous assault-related offences.

Two men were killed after two groups clashed following an argument at a tea stall in Surat in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Two accused persons have been arrested, while two others are on the run, they said. The incident took place around 1.30 am in the city's Singanpor area. The deceased persons have been identified as Bhatu Mali and Harshal Patil, both natives of Maharashtra who were residing in Surat, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar.

Escalation Of A Minor Dispute

According to police, an argument at a tea stall devolved into a deadly confrontation. Police said four men, including Mali and Patil, arrived at the tea stall and allegedly demanded gutka. The shop owner told them that the stall was closed. A few local youths were inside the shop playing carrom at the time. The group allegedly forced their way into the shop and got into an altercation with those present inside.

Mali, Patil and the others in their group, who were from Katargam and Limbayat areas, then walked away, only to return with knives, DCP Kumar said. A violent clash broke out between the two sides. Police believe one man sustained fatal injuries, while another later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After being alerted, teams from Singanpor police station, D-Staff, Crime Branch and Local Crime Branch rushed to the spot and launched an investigation, the official said. Two accused were arrested within a few hours, and efforts are underway to trace the other accused, Kumar said. One of the victims had a criminal history, he said without identifying the person. A proposal for his externment was already under consideration, and he had previously been booked in assault-related offences, the official added.